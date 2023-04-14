Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

Henry Schein (HSIC) closed at $82.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care products maker had gained 5.66% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 7.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Henry Schein as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Henry Schein is projected to report earnings of $1.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.11 billion, down 2.03% from the prior-year quarter.

HSIC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.32 per share and revenue of $12.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.6% and +1.53%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Henry Schein. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Henry Schein is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Henry Schein is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.51. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.52.

Investors should also note that HSIC has a PEG ratio of 1.91 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HSIC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

