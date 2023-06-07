Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

Henry Schein (HSIC) closed the most recent trading day at $75.26, moving -0.15% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care products maker had gained 0.72% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 2.31% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.78% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Henry Schein as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Henry Schein is projected to report earnings of $1.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.11 billion, up 2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

HSIC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.26 per share and revenue of $12.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.36% and +1.45%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Henry Schein. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.27% lower within the past month. Henry Schein is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Henry Schein has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.34 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.71, which means Henry Schein is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that HSIC has a PEG ratio of 2.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Dental Supplies was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.08 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.