Henry Schein (HSIC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Henry Schein (HSIC) reported $3.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%. EPS of $1.22 for the same period compares to $1.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.24 billion, representing a surprise of -2.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Henry Schein performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenue- North America- Dental Merchandise : $823 million compared to the $838.63 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $823 million compared to the $838.63 million average estimate based on four analysts. Geographic Revenue- North America- Dental Equipment : $266 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $271.01 million.

: $266 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $271.01 million. Geographic Revenue- International- Dental Merchandise : $601 million compared to the $618.18 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $601 million compared to the $618.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. Geographic Revenue- International- Dental Equipment : $162 million compared to the $155.16 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $162 million compared to the $155.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. Geographic Revenue- International- Health Care Distribution : $788 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $800.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

: $788 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $800.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%. Geographic Revenue- North America- Dental : $1.09 billion compared to the $1.11 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.

: $1.09 billion compared to the $1.11 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year. Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Global : $2.95 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: $2.95 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Dental- Global : $1.85 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%.

: $1.85 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%. Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Medical- Global : $1.10 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.

: $1.10 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change. Net Sales- Technology and value-added services- Global : $221 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $223.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

: $221 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $223.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%. Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Dental Equipment- Global : $428 million compared to the $426.18 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $428 million compared to the $426.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Dental Merchandise- Global: $1.42 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.46 billion.

Shares of Henry Schein have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.