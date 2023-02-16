Henry Schein (HSIC) Q4 Earnings In Line, Gross Margin Up

Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC registered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 13.1% from the year-ago period’s adjusted EPS. The adjusted EPS came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

For the full year, adjusted earnings were $4.81 per share, up 6.7% from the year-ago period’s levels. The figure came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Revenues in Detail

Henry Schein reported net sales of $3.37 billion in the fourth quarter, up 1.2% year over year. The metric topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%.

The year-over-year decline included a 1.8% internal decrease in local currencies, 1.1% growth from acquisitions and a 3% decline related to foreign currency exchange.

Sales of personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 test kits in the fourth quarter were $254 million, up 30.9% year over year. Excluding sales of PPE and COVID-19 test kits, third-quarter internal sales growth in local currencies was 5% year over year.

In the quarter under review, the company recorded sales of $2.59 billion in the North American market, up 4.5% year over year. Sales totaled $779 million in the international market, down 8.2% year over year.

Total revenues in 2022 were $12.64 billion, up 2% from the year-ago period’s levels. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%.

Segment Analysis

Henry Schein derives revenues from three operating segments — Dental, Medical and Technology and Value-added Services.

In the fourth quarter, the company recorded $2.00 billion in global Dental sales, down 0.7% year over year. In local currencies, the segment’s revenues included an internally-generated sales decline of 2.6% and 1.8% growth from acquisitions. The business registered a 4.6% decline related to foreign currency exchange.

Global Medical revenues rose 4.1% year over year to $1.2 billion. The segment’s revenues included a 1.3% decline in internal local currencies and a 0.2% decline related to foreign currency exchange.

Revenues from global Technology and Value-added Services rose 4.6% to $187 million. The figure included a rise of 3.4% in internal local currency sales, 0.4% growth from acquisitions and a 1.9% decline related to foreign currency exchange.

Margin Trend

In the reported quarter, gross profit totaled $999 million, reflecting a 1.9% uptick year over year. Gross margin expanded 21 basis points (bps) to 29.6%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 4.5% to $761 million in the quarter under review.

Overall adjusted operating profit was $238 million, reflecting a fall of 5.6% year over year. Meanwhile, the adjusted operating margin contracted 51 bps year over year to 7.1%.

Financial Position

The company exited 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $117 million, compared with $118 million at the end of 2021. Long-term debt for the company at the end of 2022 was $1.04 billion compared with $811 million at the end of 2021.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations till the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 was $254 million compared with $277 million in the year-ago period.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the company repurchased roughly 3.6 million shares of its common stock for $285 million. The company had approximately $115 million authorized and available for future stock repurchases by the end of the reported quarter.

2023 Guidance

Henry Schein provided its adjusted earnings per share guidance for 2023.

For 2023, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $5.25 to $5.42 (excluding amortization expense of acquired intangible assets). This implies growth of (2%) to 1% from the 2022 figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is currently pegged at $4.95.

For 2023, Henry Schein expects sales growth of nearly 1% to 3% over 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $12.83 billion.

Our Take

Henry Schein ended the fourth quarter of 2022 with in-line earnings and better-than-expected revenues. Growth in the Technology and Value-added Services business was strongest in the international business due to the strength of the Dentally cloud-based solution. Growth in North America was driven by sales of practice management software. Sales growth in the Medical business continued to be excellent, reflecting higher patient traffic to alternate care sites.

However, severe currency headwinds and lower sales of PPE and COVID-19 test kits affected the top line. Escalating operating expenses and contraction of operating margin is a concern.

