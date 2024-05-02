Henry Schein (HSIC) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Henry Schein (HSIC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 18.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.23 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Henry Schein metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution - Global' at $3.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Technology and value-added services- Global' to come in at $213.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Dental- Global' of $1.98 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Medical- Global' will likely reach $1.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- International' should come in at $848.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Dental- North America' reaching $1.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Dental- International' will reach $819.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Medical- North America' will reach $996.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Medical- International' will reach $28.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +44.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Technology and value-added services- North America' to reach $185.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Technology and value-added services- International' stands at $27.43 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Health Care Distribution- North America' should arrive at $2.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.



Henry Schein shares have witnessed a change of -6.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HSIC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

