Henry Schein (HSIC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Henry Schein (HSIC) closed at $76.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.62% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care products maker had lost 3.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.41%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Henry Schein as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.25, up 7.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.11 billion, up 2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.26 per share and revenue of $12.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.36% and +1.45%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Henry Schein. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower within the past month. Henry Schein currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Henry Schein currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.46, so we one might conclude that Henry Schein is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that HSIC has a PEG ratio of 2.12 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Dental Supplies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

