Henry Schein (HSIC) Enters Orthopedic Market With New Buyout

Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC recently announced its plans to enter the upper- and lower-extremities specialty segment of the orthopedic market, aligned with its long-standing strategy of investing in high-growth market opportunities. In line with its plans, the company signed an agreement to acquire a majority interest in TriMed.

HSIC also entered into a strategic relationship with Extremity Medical LLC.

Transaction Details

The deal is subject to regulatory clearances and closing conditions. It is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2024. Henry Schein anticipates that the deal will be neutral to non-GAAP profits per share in 2024 and accretive thereafter. The financial details were not provided.

Few Words on TriMed and Extremity Medical

Headquartered in Santa Clarita, CA, TriMed is a global developer of solutions for the orthopedic treatment of lower extremities (foot and ankle) and upper extremities (primarily hand and wrist).

Extremity Medical LLC is an advanced medical device company intended to develop new products for fusion, fixation, and motion preservation in the orthopedic treatment of the lower extremities and wrists

Strategic Efforts

Collaboration with the TriMed and Extremity teams will offer Henry Schein a platform to position itself as a prominent producer and supplier in the orthopedic market's Foot and Ankle, Hand and Wrist extremity sectors. Henry Schein believes that the skilled leadership team is well-positioned to benefit from the current integrated delivery network and ambulatory surgery center customers.

The strategic relationship will enable Extremity Medical to expand its reach, ultimately improving patient care and outcomes. Per management, entering the extremity segment with the complementary portfolios of TriMed and Extremity Medical will extend Henry Schein’s Brasseler Medical orthopedic cutting accessories and revision instrument solutions.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Management also noted that upper and lower extremities are among the fastest-growing segments of orthopedics, representing a total addressable market of more than $5.5 billion. Through its strategic acquisitions, Henry Schein is confident that it will accelerate the reach of TriMed and Extremity on a global basis.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global orthopedic devices market size was estimated at $72.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030. The market is driven by a high incidence of orthopedic disorders, such as a growing aging population, degenerative bone disease and an increasing instance of road accidents. The early onset of musculoskeletal disorders caused by sedentary routines and obesity is projected to fuel growth.

Expansion Through Acquisitions and Partnerships

Niche acquisitions and partnerships have consistently supported Henry Schein’s revenue growth. Its robust acquisition strategy helps it to pursue targets that provide access to additional product lines.



To accelerate the implementation of its 2022-2024 BOLD+1 Strategic Plan, the company invested $417 million in business acquisitions during the third quarter of 2023 and $668 million year to date. It also committed more than $1 billion in capital to announced acquisitions year to date.



In October 2023, Henry Schein completed the acquisition of Shield Healthcare. In August 2023, Henry Schein announced an agreement to acquire Shield, which will create an offering with more than $300 million in annual revenues that distributes medical supplies directly to patients in their homes across the United States.

Price Performance

In the past year, HSIC’s shares have dropped 8.9% against the industry’s rise of 9.2%.

