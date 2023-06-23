Henry Schein (HSIC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Henry Schein (HSIC) closed at $78.90, marking a -1.02% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care products maker had gained 6.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Henry Schein as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.25, up 7.76% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.11 billion, up 2.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.26 per share and revenue of $12.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.36% and +1.45%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Henry Schein. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Henry Schein is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Henry Schein is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.17. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.3.

We can also see that HSIC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Dental Supplies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HSIC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

