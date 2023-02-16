Markets
HSIC

Henry Schein Guides FY23 EPS Above View; Q4 Adj. EPS Meets Estimates

February 16, 2023 — 07:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, health care company Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) initiated earnings guidance for the full year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.25 to $5.42 per share on net sales growth of 1 to 3 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.95 per share on net sales growth of 1.6 percent to $12.82 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income attributable to the company of $46.8 million or $0.34 per share, sharply down from $147.2 million or $1.05 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.21 per share, compared to $1.07 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total net sales grew 1.2 percent to $3.37 billion from $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $1.21 per share on net sales of $3.34 billion for the quarter.

