Henry Schein Gets $53.4 Mln Contract From U.S. HHS For PPE Storage And Distribution

(RTTNews) - Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC), a solutions company for health care professionals, announced Wednesday that it was received a $53.4 million contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services or HHS for the storage and distribution of 80,000 pallets of personal protective equipment or PPE and COVID-19 related products.

The contract is to support the Strategic National Stockpile or SNS, part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response within HHS.

According to the company, the agreement will support the Government's efforts to leverage the collective strengths of both the public and private sectors to maximize the coverage and capabilities, minimize vulnerabilities, and facilitate an expedited response to emergencies.

Stanley Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, said, "As a solutions provider to the federal government, we strongly support ASPR's strategy to expand and enhance the SNS and its capabilities to supplement state and local medical supplies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and for future public health emergencies."

Henry Schein noted that it has supported the HHS COVID-19 Supply Chain Task Force since its inception in 2020, which was originally managed by the White House and then the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

