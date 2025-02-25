HENRY SCHEIN Earnings Results: $HSIC Reports Quarterly Earnings

HENRY SCHEIN ($HSIC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $1.19 per share, missing estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $3,191,000,000, missing estimates of $3,366,747,660 by $-175,747,660.

HENRY SCHEIN Insider Trading Activity

HENRY SCHEIN insiders have traded $HSIC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LORELEI MCGLYNN (SVP, Chief Human Res. Officer) sold 21,035 shares for an estimated $1,457,725

MICHAEL S ETTINGER (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 12,240 shares for an estimated $918,000

HENRY SCHEIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 225 institutional investors add shares of HENRY SCHEIN stock to their portfolio, and 320 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HENRY SCHEIN Government Contracts

We have seen $9,122,845 of award payments to $HSIC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

