HENRY SCHEIN Earnings Results: $HSIC Reports Quarterly Earnings

HENRY SCHEIN ($HSIC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $1.19 per share, missing estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $3,191,000,000, missing estimates of $3,366,747,660 by $-175,747,660.
HENRY SCHEIN Insider Trading Activity
HENRY SCHEIN insiders have traded $HSIC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LORELEI MCGLYNN (SVP, Chief Human Res. Officer) sold 21,035 shares for an estimated $1,457,725
- MICHAEL S ETTINGER (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 12,240 shares for an estimated $918,000
HENRY SCHEIN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 225 institutional investors add shares of HENRY SCHEIN stock to their portfolio, and 320 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PALESTRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,644,336 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,988,051
- LYRICAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 1,830,276 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,655,099
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 1,659,661 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,848,541
- SWEDBANK AB removed 1,626,793 shares (-69.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,574,075
- STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,175,408 shares (+254.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,338,233
- PERPETUAL LTD removed 1,149,815 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,567,198
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP removed 1,097,572 shares (-97.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,951,982
HENRY SCHEIN Government Contracts
We have seen $9,122,845 of award payments to $HSIC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- REAGENTS, LABORATORY, USNH YOKOSUKA: $432,851
- NEW IHSC DENTAL DIGITAL RADIOGRAPHY PURCHASE ORDER: $382,829
- PIMC, BPA CALL 24F28001, HENRY SCHEIN, DENTAL SUPPLIES: $250,000
- WHITERIVER SU, HENRY SCHEIN DENTAL SUPPLIES, 24F28007: $200,000
- HHCC, HENRY SCHEIN DENTAL SUPPLIES, 24F28004: $196,005
