Henry Schein To Buy Continuous Glucose Monitors Supplier Acentus

November 20, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC), a provider of healthcare solutions to dental and medical practitioners, announced on Wednesday that it has inked a deal to acquire Acentus, a medical supplier focused on the delivery of Continuous Glucose Monitors or CGMs.

Financial terms of the transaction, to be closed in the first quarter of 2025, are not disclosed.

Henry Schein expects the transaction to be neutral to its 2024 adjusted earnings per share and accretive thereafter.

Acentus had annual revenue of around $35 million. Henry Schein's homecare medical products platform will now have an annual revenue base of approximately $350 million.

Stanley Bergman, CEO of Henry Schein, said: "With Acentus, we will strengthen our position nationally in the home medical supply market and better serve our valued customers, including clinics, physician practices, health systems..."

Post transaction, Acentus founders Brett Carroll, Todd Cianfrocca, Greg Duvall, and Julio Valdivia will join Henry Schein.

