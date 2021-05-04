Henry Schein Boosts FY21 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) raised its adjusted earnings from continuing operations guidance for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company raised its adjusted earnings from continuing operations to be at or above $3.70 per share from the prior guidance for at or above $3.51 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.72 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.