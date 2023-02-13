Henry Schein Board Authorizes Share Repurchase

(RTTNews) - Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) said its Board has authorized the repurchase of up to $400 million of shares of common stock. The program is in addition to the $400 million repurchase program announced in August 2022, which is anticipated to be fully executed by the end of the first quarter of 2023. The company noted that the new authorization represents approximately 3.8 percent of shares outstanding at the current stock price.

"Henry Schein's share repurchase program reflects our confidence in the company's 2022-2024 BOLD +1 Strategic Plan for sustainable growth and value creation," said Ronald South, CFO of Henry Schein.

