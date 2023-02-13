Markets
HSIC

Henry Schein Board Authorizes Share Repurchase

February 13, 2023 — 06:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) said its Board has authorized the repurchase of up to $400 million of shares of common stock. The program is in addition to the $400 million repurchase program announced in August 2022, which is anticipated to be fully executed by the end of the first quarter of 2023. The company noted that the new authorization represents approximately 3.8 percent of shares outstanding at the current stock price.

"Henry Schein's share repurchase program reflects our confidence in the company's 2022-2024 BOLD +1 Strategic Plan for sustainable growth and value creation," said Ronald South, CFO of Henry Schein.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HSIC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.