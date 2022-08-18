Markets
Henry Schein Board Authorizes Share Repurchase

(RTTNews) - Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) said its Board has authorized the repurchase of up to $400 million of shares of the company's common stock. The new authorization represents approximately 3.9 percent of shares outstanding at the current stock price. The company had approximately 136 million shares outstanding as of August 17, 2022.

Ronald South, Chief Financial Officer of Henry Schein, said: "We are acutely focused on deploying capital to drive long-term value and executing on our balanced capital allocation strategy, which includes investments to support organic growth, strategic acquisitions, and share repurchases."

