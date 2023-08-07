Henry Schein beats profit estimates on strong demand for dental products

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Henry Schein Inc HSIC.O on Monday beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit, as increased demand for the company's dental products helped offset declining sales of PPE and COVID-19 test kits.

With its performance, the dental products distributor joins peers like Dentsply Sirona XRAY.O that also beat quarterly expectations, as U.S. hospitals saw a surge in non-urgent procedures which patients delayed during the pandemic.

Henry Schein said its dental business saw increasing patient traffic, and continued investment by dental practitioners in technology and equipment.

Sales at its dental unit rose to $1.96 billion, from $1.85 billion last year, making up over 60% of its overall revenue for the quarter.

The company reiterated its full-year 2023 profit forecast in the range of $5.18 to $5.35 per share. Analysts are expecting a profit of $5.27, according to Refinitiv data.

It, however, expects sales of COVID-19 test kits to decline by about 70% to 80% in the year compared to the range of 65% to 70% forecast previously.

Henry Schein also expects PPE product sales to decline by about 25% to 30% in the year, compared to its previous view of 20% to 25%.

The New York-based company's revenue for the quarter ended July 1 rose 2.3% to $3.10 billion, below analysts' estimate of $3.13 billion.

Excluding items, the company made a profit of $1.31 per share, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.28 per share.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

