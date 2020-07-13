Henry Schein Banks on Dental Consumable Amid Coronavirus Woes

On Jul 10, we issued an updated research report on Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC. The company is well positioned to gain from its extensive global foothold and diverse channel mix. However, escalating costs and expenses are putting pressure on the bottom line. Henry Schein carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Over the past six months, Henry Schein has underperformed its industry. The stock has lost 14.2% compared with the industry's 0.1% dip.

The coronavirus pandemic has severely dented the company’s dental revenues since March. A dismal performance by the company's biggest operating segment, Dental (down 4.6%), on suspension of non-emergency procedures in response to the pandemic, is concerning. We are also disappointed with the contraction in both margins. Its decision to refrain from providing a guidance is concerning as well.

Governments and insurance companies continue to look for ways to contain the rising cost of healthcare, which is affecting Henry Schein’s financial operations. Weak solvency and capital structure are also deterring. Other factors like the impact of group purchasing organizations and a stiff competitive landscape are bothersome.

Henry Schein, Inc. Price

Henry Schein, Inc. price | Henry Schein, Inc. Quote

On a positive note, during the first quarter, Henry Schein registered strong momentum in dental consumable merchandise and equipment internal sales in North America as well as internationally till early March, before being adversely impacted by the suspension of non-emergency procedures in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Henry Schein seems to be upbeat about its dental technology business, Henry Schein One. Despite disruptions in the first quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Henry Schein One dental software business holds potential.

Other products within the Henry Schein One portfolio like the beta version of its Tech Dentrix and Dentrix G7.3 are likely to maintain momentum.

Key Stocks

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH or LabCorp and QIAGEN N.V. QGEN.

Quest Diagnostics’ long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 7.6%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LabCorp’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 6.1%. The company presently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

QIAGEN’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 12.2%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.