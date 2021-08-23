Henry Schein Announces Increase Of Credit Facility - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) announced an increase of credit facility, which provides it with greater flexibility to allocate capital in support the company's strategic plan. Under the amendment of credit facility, the company increased the maximum borrowing amount from $750 million to $1 billion, and extended the facility through August 2026.

Steven Paladino, CFO of Henry Schein, Inc. said: "The facility also supports our long-term internal and acquisition growth strategies."

Henry Schein is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., Henry Schein has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories.

