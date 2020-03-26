Henry Schein Announces Availability Of COVID-19 Antibody Rapid Test

(RTTNews) - Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) on Thursday announced the availability of an antibody rapid blood test, known as Standard Q COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test, intended to be administered at the point of care.

According to the healthcare company, the test delivers results within 15 minutes from a pinprick with no instrumentation required.

Health care professionals can use the results of the test, along with a patient's medical history, symptoms, and results of other relevant testing, to make informed decisions about patient treatment and care.

Henry Schein said it is working through multiple channels to distribute the tests in the U.S.as quickly as possible due to the urgent need for rapid, accurate testing. The company expects to have at least several hundred thousand tests available by March 30. and significantly increased availability beginning in April 2020.

The Standard Q COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test is being made available under emergency guidance issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA. It is manufactured by bio-diagnostic company SD Biosensor, Inc., which is represented by VelocityDX in the U.S.

Henry Schein said it plans to add other tests from VelocityDX and other suppliers specific to COVID-19, with the goal of offering a wide array of point-of-care tests for health care professionals.

