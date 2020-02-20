Henry Schein Affirms FY20 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, health care company Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) affirmed its adjusted earnings from continuing operations guidance for the full year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project adjusted earnings from continuing operations in the range of $3.65 to $3.75 per share. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.70 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said the guidance assumes no significant supply chain disruption related to the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) for certain infection control products.

