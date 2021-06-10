Henry Schein Acquires 70% Of EAssist Dental Solutions For Undisclosed Terms - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Healthcare solutions company Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) announced Tuesday that it has acquired a 70% ownership position in eAssist Dental Solutions, the developer of a leading and fast-growing virtual dental billing outsourcing service. Financial terms were not disclosed.

eAssist will help advance Henry Schein's mission to offer best-of-breed solutions to help dental practices operate more efficiently and profitably, freeing up practice resources to focus on patient care.

eAssist was founded in 2011 by James Anderson, DMD, and Sandy Odle to assist with billing challenges in his dental practices. Anderson will continue to manage the eAssist business as Chief Executive Officer, along with the current eAssist management team.

Henry Schein expects that eAssist will be slightly dilutive to the Company's 2021 financial results and to be accretive thereafter. Financial terms were not disclosed.

eAssist is currently designed to support dental practices of all sizes through technology supported by a network of dental billing professionals. In addition to its core dental billing service, newer offerings from eAssist include securing detailed patient eligibility information, billing certain dental procedures through medical insurance, and practice bookkeeping.

