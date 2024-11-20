Henry Schein to acquire Acentus, terms not disclosed

Henry Schein (HSIC) announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Acentus, a national medical supplier specializing in the delivery of Continuous Glucose Monitors. The Acentus transaction follows Henry Schein’s acquisition of Prism Medical Products, LLC in 2021 and Shield Healthcare and Mini Pharmacy in 2023, reinforcing the company’s strategic commitment to the homecare medical supplies market. Henry Schein’s homecare medical products platform will now have an annual revenue base of approximately $350M. With annual revenue of approximately $35M, Acentus is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Henry Schein expects the transaction to be neutral to 2024 non-GAAP earnings per share and accretive thereafter. Closing is subject to standard closing conditions and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025. Financial terms were not disclosed.

