HENRY (JACK) & ASSOCIATES Earnings Results: $JKHY Reports Quarterly Earnings

HENRY (JACK) & ASSOCIATES ($JKHY) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.52 per share, beating estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $585,090,000, missing estimates of $599,838,264 by $-14,748,264.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $JKHY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
HENRY (JACK) & ASSOCIATES Insider Trading Activity
HENRY (JACK) & ASSOCIATES insiders have traded $JKHY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JKHY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID B FOSS (Executive Board Chair) sold 18,770 shares for an estimated $3,215,676
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
HENRY (JACK) & ASSOCIATES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 341 institutional investors add shares of HENRY (JACK) & ASSOCIATES stock to their portfolio, and 326 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 1,482,379 shares (-39.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $259,861,038
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,336,820 shares (+39.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $234,344,546
- MITSUBISHI UFJ ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. added 643,697 shares (+95.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,840,084
- INVESCO LTD. added 471,507 shares (+29.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,655,177
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 367,806 shares (+170.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,476,391
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 364,276 shares (-93.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,857,582
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 279,628 shares (+406.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,018,788
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
HENRY (JACK) & ASSOCIATES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JKHY in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/14/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for HENRY (JACK) & ASSOCIATES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JKHY forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.