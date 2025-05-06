HENRY (JACK) & ASSOCIATES Earnings Results: $JKHY Reports Quarterly Earnings

HENRY (JACK) & ASSOCIATES ($JKHY) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.52 per share, beating estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $585,090,000, missing estimates of $599,838,264 by $-14,748,264.

HENRY (JACK) & ASSOCIATES Insider Trading Activity

HENRY (JACK) & ASSOCIATES insiders have traded $JKHY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JKHY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID B FOSS (Executive Board Chair) sold 18,770 shares for an estimated $3,215,676

HENRY (JACK) & ASSOCIATES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 341 institutional investors add shares of HENRY (JACK) & ASSOCIATES stock to their portfolio, and 326 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HENRY (JACK) & ASSOCIATES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JKHY in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/14/2025

