Henry Boot PLC AGM: All Resolutions Passed

Henry Boot (GB:BOOT) has released an update.

Henry Boot PLC successfully held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 23, 2024, with all resolutions passed on a poll. Key resolutions included the approval of the Directors’ Reports and Financial Statements, the declaration of a final dividend on ordinary shares, and the reappointment of board directors and auditors. Shareholders showed strong support for the management’s direction, with the majority of votes cast in favor of the proposed resolutions.

For further insights into GB:BOOT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.