Henry Boot PLC AGM: All Resolutions Passed

May 23, 2024 — 10:48 am EDT

Henry Boot (GB:BOOT) has released an update.

Henry Boot PLC successfully held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 23, 2024, with all resolutions passed on a poll. Key resolutions included the approval of the Directors’ Reports and Financial Statements, the declaration of a final dividend on ordinary shares, and the reappointment of board directors and auditors. Shareholders showed strong support for the management’s direction, with the majority of votes cast in favor of the proposed resolutions.

