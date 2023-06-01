Henry Boot (LSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased by 17.68% to 345.10

The average one-year price target for Henry Boot (LSE:BOOT) has been revised to 345.10 / share. This is an increase of 17.68% from the prior estimate of 293.25 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 267.65 to a high of 462.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.79% from the latest reported closing price of 240.00 / share.

Henry Boot Maintains 2.78% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.78%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henry Boot. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOOT is 0.02%, a decrease of 8.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 2,552K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,324K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,316K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 9.08% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 542K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 151K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 98K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 6.68% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 90K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

