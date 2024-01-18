News & Insights

Markets

Henry Boot Completes Exchange Of 759 Plots In Swindon To Vistry Group

January 18, 2024 — 03:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Henry Boot Plc. (BHY.L) Thursday announced that its Hallam Land Management business has signed for the sale of 759 residential plots in Swindon to Vistry Group Plc.

The contract was exchanged in December 2023 and was completed recently. The project consisting of over 500 affordable homes will be done in two phases with the first in 2024 and the second in 2026.

The transaction is expected to result in an internal rate of return for Henry Boot of 10 percent p.a. Hallam Land will retain 304 plots for future sale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.