Henry Boot Completes Exchange Of 759 Plots In Swindon To Vistry Group

(RTTNews) - Henry Boot Plc. (BHY.L) Thursday announced that its Hallam Land Management business has signed for the sale of 759 residential plots in Swindon to Vistry Group Plc.

The contract was exchanged in December 2023 and was completed recently. The project consisting of over 500 affordable homes will be done in two phases with the first in 2024 and the second in 2026.

The transaction is expected to result in an internal rate of return for Henry Boot of 10 percent p.a. Hallam Land will retain 304 plots for future sale.

