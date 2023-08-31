Hennge KK (4475) Price Target Decreased by 43.75% to 1,836.00

The average one-year price target for Hennge KK (4475) has been revised to 1,836.00 / share. This is an decrease of 43.75% from the prior estimate of 3,264.00 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,818.00 to a high of 1,890.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.79% from the latest reported closing price of 1,075.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hennge KK. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4475 is 0.05%, a decrease of 14.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 47.72% to 303K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEAAX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund holds 122K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing a decrease of 108.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4475 by 58.38% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 42K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 40K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 11.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4475 by 15.47% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 19K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 30.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4475 by 54.60% over the last quarter.

