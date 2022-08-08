Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.1375

Hennessy Advisors, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HNNA) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.1375 per share on 31st of August. The dividend yield will be 5.5% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Hennessy Advisors' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Hennessy Advisors was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 14.3% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 83%, which is definitely on the higher side.

NasdaqGM:HNNA Historic Dividend August 7th 2022

Hennessy Advisors Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.0668 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.55. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 23% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Hennessy Advisors' earnings per share has shrunk at 14% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

Our Thoughts On Hennessy Advisors' Dividend

Overall, we think Hennessy Advisors is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. While the payments look sustainable for now, earnings have been shrinking so the dividend could come under pressure in the future. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Hennessy Advisors you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

