Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.138 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HNNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that HNNA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.44, the dividend yield is 4.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HNNA was $11.44, representing a -8.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.50 and a 41.06% increase over the 52 week low of $8.11.

HNNA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW). HNNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hnna Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.