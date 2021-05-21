Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 24, 2021

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.138 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HNNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that HNNA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.2, the dividend yield is 5.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HNNA was $9.2, representing a -26.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.50 and a 24.33% increase over the 52 week low of $7.40.

HNNA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). HNNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.94.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HNNA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

