Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 23, 2021

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.138 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HNNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that HNNA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HNNA was $9.19, representing a -26.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.50 and a 61.65% increase over the 52 week low of $5.69.

HNNA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). HNNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.95.

