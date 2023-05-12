Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Hennessy Advisors said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.55 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on June 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.01%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.34%, the lowest has been 2.10%, and the highest has been 7.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.26 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.83. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hennessy Advisors. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNNA is 0.01%, an increase of 10.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.16% to 531K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,992.66% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hennessy Advisors is 212.47. The forecasts range from a low of 210.38 to a high of $218.72. The average price target represents an increase of 2,992.66% from its latest reported closing price of 6.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 183K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing an increase of 24.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNNA by 18.23% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 83K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing a decrease of 9.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNNA by 14.69% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNNA by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 30K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNNA by 7.85% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNNA by 11.39% over the last quarter.

Hennessy Advisors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is a publicly traded investment manager offering a broad range of domestic equity, multi-asset, and sector and specialty mutual funds. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is committed to providing superior service to shareholders and employing a consistent and disciplined approach to investing based on a buy-and-hold philosophy that rejects the idea of market timing.

