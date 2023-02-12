Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Hennessy Advisors said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.55 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $9.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.71%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.07%, the lowest has been 1.52%, and the highest has been 7.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.44 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,104.00% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hennessy Advisors is $212.47. The forecasts range from a low of $210.38 to a high of $218.72. The average price target represents an increase of 2,104.00% from its latest reported closing price of $9.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hennessy Advisors. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNNA is 0.01%, a decrease of 62.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.12% to 549K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 138K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 91K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing a decrease of 16.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNNA by 14.44% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 29K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNNA by 12.38% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNNA by 8.26% over the last quarter.

Hennessy Advisors Background Information

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is a publicly traded investment manager offering a broad range of domestic equity, multi-asset, and sector and specialty mutual funds. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is committed to providing superior service to shareholders and employing a consistent and disciplined approach to investing based on a buy-and-hold philosophy that rejects the idea of market timing.

