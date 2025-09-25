Markets

Hennes & Mauritz Q3 Profit Rises, Sales Down; Sees Stable Sales In Sept. In Local Currencies

September 25, 2025 — 02:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Swedish clothing major Hennes & Mauritz AB or H&M Group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported Thursday higher profit in its third quarter, even as net sales were hurt by currency impact.

Regarding the current trading, H&M group said its sales in the month of September 2025 are expected to be on par with the same month last year in local currencies.

In the third quarter, the company's profit attributable to shareholders grew to 3.23 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 2.32 billion kronor. Earnings per share went up to 2.01 kronor from 1.44 kronor a year ago.

Operating profit increased 40 percent to 4.91 billion kronor from 3.51 billion kronor in the prior year. Operating margin was 8.6 percent, up from 5.9 percent a year ago, benefited by improved customer offering and gross margin, as well as good cost control.

Net sales, meanwhile, dropped 3 percent to 57.02 billion kronor from 59.01 billion kronor last year, mainly affected by a currency translation effect of around 5 percentage points.

Sales in local currencies increased 2 percent in the third quarter, with 4 percent fewer stores at the end of the quarter compared to last year.

The stock-in-trade decreased 9 percent from last year to 37.94 billion kronor. Currency adjusted the stock-in-trade decreased 3 percent compared with the previous year.

