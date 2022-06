(RTTNews) - Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB or H&M Group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported Wednesday that its second quarter net sales increased 17 percent to 54.50 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 46.51 billion kronor.

Net sales in local currencies grew 12 percent in the second quarter 2022.

