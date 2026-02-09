Is Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Hennes & Mauritz AB (HNNMY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Hennes & Mauritz AB is one of 193 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hennes & Mauritz AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HNNMY's full-year earnings has moved 8.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that HNNMY has returned about 3.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 2.4%. As we can see, Hennes & Mauritz AB is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Industria de Diseno Textil SA (IDEXY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.7%.

The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseno Textil SA's current year EPS has increased 19.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hennes & Mauritz AB belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.5% so far this year, meaning that HNNMY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Industria de Diseno Textil SA is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Hennes & Mauritz AB and Industria de Diseno Textil SA as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hennes & Mauritz AB (HNNMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Industria de Diseno Textil SA (IDEXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.