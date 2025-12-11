Is Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Hennes & Mauritz AB (HNNMY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Hennes & Mauritz AB is one of 196 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Hennes & Mauritz AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HNNMY's full-year earnings has moved 9.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that HNNMY has returned about 40% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 7.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Hennes & Mauritz AB is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Lands' End (LE) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.8%.

Over the past three months, Lands' End's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Hennes & Mauritz AB belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.6% so far this year, meaning that HNNMY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Lands' End falls under the Retail - Catalog Shopping industry. Currently, this industry has 1 stocks and is ranked #5. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.8%.

Hennes & Mauritz AB and Lands' End could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

