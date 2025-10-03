Is Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Hennes & Mauritz AB (HNNMY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hennes & Mauritz AB is one of 196 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Hennes & Mauritz AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HNNMY's full-year earnings has moved 4.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, HNNMY has gained about 40.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 8.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Hennes & Mauritz AB is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Groupon (GRPN). The stock is up 85.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Groupon's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 94.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Hennes & Mauritz AB belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 9.3% so far this year, meaning that HNNMY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Groupon, however, belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this 35-stock industry is ranked #42. The industry has moved +13.7% so far this year.

Hennes & Mauritz AB and Groupon could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

