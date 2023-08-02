Hennes & Mauritz AB - Class B (HMRZF) Price Target Increased by 58.42% to 17.50

The average one-year price target for Hennes & Mauritz AB - Class B (OTC:HMRZF) has been revised to 17.50 / share. This is an increase of 58.42% from the prior estimate of 11.04 dated December 22, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.86 to a high of 26.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.62% from the latest reported closing price of 16.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hennes & Mauritz AB - Class B. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMRZF is 0.17%, an increase of 1.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 33.96% to 56,211K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,729K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,717K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMRZF by 19.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,073K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,035K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMRZF by 23.87% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,922K shares. No change in the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,298K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,296K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMRZF by 16.23% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 1,912K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,838K shares, representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMRZF by 0.27% over the last quarter.

