Hennes & Mauritz AB - ADR (HNNMY) Price Target Increased by 7.95% to 5.32

The average one-year price target for Hennes & Mauritz AB - ADR (OTC:HNNMY) has been revised to 5.32 / share. This is an increase of 7.95% from the prior estimate of 4.93 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.47 to a high of 12.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 109.46% from the latest reported closing price of 2.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hennes & Mauritz AB - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNNMY is 0.00%, an increase of 59.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.70% to 617K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 545K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 590K shares, representing a decrease of 8.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNNMY by 1.45% over the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 22K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 12.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNNMY by 11.65% over the last quarter.

MAI Capital Management holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNNMY by 13.91% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 18K shares.

Comerica Bank holds 10K shares.

