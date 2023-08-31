Hennes & Mauritz AB - ADR (HNNMY) Price Target Increased by 29.29% to 4.71

The average one-year price target for Hennes & Mauritz AB - ADR (OTC:HNNMY) has been revised to 4.71 / share. This is an increase of 29.29% from the prior estimate of 3.64 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -0.67 to a high of 12.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.83% from the latest reported closing price of 2.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hennes & Mauritz AB - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNNMY is 0.00%, a decrease of 4.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.07% to 620K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 545K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 590K shares, representing a decrease of 8.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNNMY by 1.45% over the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 25K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 9.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNNMY by 28.80% over the last quarter.

MAI Capital Management holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNNMY by 13.91% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 18K shares.

Comerica Bank holds 10K shares.

