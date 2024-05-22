Henlius Biotech Expands HANDAYUAN Indications

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. Class H (HK:2696) has released an update.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. has announced the approval of four new indications for their HANDAYUAN (adalimumab injection) by the National Medical Products Administration, expanding treatment options in gastroenterology and pediatrics. This development is expected to provide more therapeutic choices for patients in mainland China and bolster the company’s position in the competitive adalimumab market, which reached sales of approximately RMB 948 million in China and US$ 41.334 billion globally in 2023.

