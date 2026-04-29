Henlius And Organon Get EU Green Light For First Pertuzumab Biosimilar

(RTTNews) - Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. (2696.HK) and Organon & Co. (OGN) on Wednesday, have announced that the European Commission has given the thumbs up for POHERDY, the first and only pertuzumab biosimilar approved in Europe.

POHERDY is a biosimilar to PERJETA, and it's now cleared for all the same uses as the original product, including treating HER2-positive breast cancer in both early stages and advanced cases.

The company noted that this is a big step forward in making treatment options more accessible in Europe, where breast cancer continues to be the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women.

According to a deal made in 2022, Organon has the exclusive rights to market POHERDY worldwide, except in China, which boosts both companies' biosimilar offerings.

2696.HK closed Wednesdau's trading at HKD 76.20, down HKD 1.350 or 1.74 percent on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

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