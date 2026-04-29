Markets

Henlius And Organon Get EU Green Light For First Pertuzumab Biosimilar

April 29, 2026 — 12:45 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. (2696.HK) and Organon & Co. (OGN) on Wednesday, have announced that the European Commission has given the thumbs up for POHERDY, the first and only pertuzumab biosimilar approved in Europe.

POHERDY is a biosimilar to PERJETA, and it's now cleared for all the same uses as the original product, including treating HER2-positive breast cancer in both early stages and advanced cases.

The company noted that this is a big step forward in making treatment options more accessible in Europe, where breast cancer continues to be the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women.

According to a deal made in 2022, Organon has the exclusive rights to market POHERDY worldwide, except in China, which boosts both companies' biosimilar offerings.

2696.HK closed Wednesdau's trading at HKD 76.20, down HKD 1.350 or 1.74 percent on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.