Henkel's consumer business restructuring to save $530 mln, cost 2,000 jobs

BERLIN, May 5 (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel HNKG_p.DE expects the merger of its cosmetics and detergents business units to boost growth and generate gross savings of 500 million euros ($530.60 million) in the medium term, it said on Thursday.

"From today's perspective, around 2,000 jobs will be affected worldwide, mainly in sales and administration," the maker of Persil washing detergents said.

The integration into one consumer brands unit will be implemented in two steps, leading to net savings of around 250 million euros on an annualized basis until end-2023, it said.

($1 = 0.9423 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com;))

