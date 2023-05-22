News & Insights

Henkel wants to grow with more acquisitions - CEO

May 22, 2023 — 01:05 am EDT

BERLIN, May 22 (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel HNKG_p.DE is on the lookout for acquisitions, spurred by its strong financial position and low debt, its chief executive told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview published on Monday.

"We want to make acquisitions again in the future and expand the business. We can undertake small, medium, but also large acquisitions," Carsten Knobel told the newspaper.

