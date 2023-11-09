News & Insights

Henkel ups outlook for 2023 on back of strong prices

November 09, 2023 — 01:44 am EST

Nov 9 (Reuters) - German consumer goods company Henkel HNKG.DE on Thursday slightly raised its guidance for the year, saying strong pricing helped third-quarter growth.

The group raised the lower end of its guidance for full-year organic sales growth, now expecting an increase of 3.5% to 4.5% compared with a previous target of 2.5% to 4.5%.

It now sees an adjusted return on sales (EBIT margin) in a range of 11.5% to 12.5%, having previously targeted 11.0% to 12.5%.

Shares in Henkel rose 3.4% in pre-market trade at brokerage Lang & Schwarz.

Quarterly sales came in at 5.4 billion euros ($5.78 billion), up 2.8% organically, and in line with a 5.45 billion average estimate by analysts in a poll provided by the company.

"For the quarter ahead, we expect a further sequential improvement,” said CEO Carsten Knobel in a statement.

($1 = 0.9340 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, editing by Kirsti Knolle and Maria Sheahan)

