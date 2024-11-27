Henkel upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan upgraded Henkel (HENKY) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of EUR 100, up from EUR 82. The firm sees upside risk to estimates as Henkel’s premiumization driven strategy unfolds post the portfolio rationalization while its unleveraged balance sheet provides opportunities for cash return and acquisitions.
