Henkel to lose momentum in 2023 after jump in sales

Credit: REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

March 07, 2023 — 02:35 am EST

Written by Matthias Inverardi for Reuters ->

Adds details from statement, quote

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - Germany's Henkel HNKG_p.DEsaid on Tuesday that it expects slower industrial and consumer demand to curtail sales growth this year after price increases helped organic sales to jump 8.8% in 2022.

The consumer goods company forecast organic sales to grow between 1% and 3% from the 22.39 billion euros ($23.91 billion) reached in 2022.

Despite the increase in sales, Henkel posted a 13.7% drop in adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 2.3 billion euros in 2022, largely due to higher material prices and logistics costs, as well as rising energy prices.

The maker of Persil detergents and Schwarzkopf haircare products said it would focus on efficiency this year and aims to increase adjusted return on sales to 10-12% from 8.1% in 2022.

Henkel said it plans to propose an unchanged dividend of 1.85 euros per preferred share and 1.83 euros per ordinary share for 2022.

Chief Executive Carsten Knobel merged the ailing cosmetics business with the detergents division last year in an effort to growth the business and cut costs.

($1 = 0.9362 euros)

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Miranda Murray, Kirsti Knolle)

((friederike.heine@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.