Henkel To Acquire Vidal Sassoon Brand In Greater China - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Henkel (HENOY.PK, HENKY.PK) has signed an agreement to acquire the Vidal Sassoon brand and the related hair care business in Greater China from Procter & Gamble. Vidal Sassoon is a hair care brand. The Vidal Sassoon portfolio focuses on the premium hair care segment with shampoos and conditioners. It also offers products around styling and treatments.

"With this acquisition, we are able to offer a complete portfolio of hair innovations to consumers in China - across Schwarzkopf, Schwarzkopf Professional, Shiseido Professional, as well as Vidal Sassoon," said Wolfgang Konig, Executive Vice President Henkel Consumer Brands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.