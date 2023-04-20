Henkel sells Russia business to local investors in 600 mln eur deal

April 20, 2023 — 01:15 pm EDT

Written by Riham Alkousaa for Reuters ->

BERLIN, April 20 (Reuters) - Henkel HNKG_p.DE on Thursday said it had sold its business in Russia to a consortium of local financial investors as it finalizes its exit from the country, announced last year following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Augment Investments, Kismet Capital Group and Elbrus Services bought Henkel's business in Russia for around 600 million euros, the maker of Persil washing detergents and Pritt glue said in a statement, adding Russian authorities had approved the deal but a final closing was still pending.

